WATCH LIVE: Louisiana State Police holds news conference on reforms within agency

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with Louisiana State Police (LSP) will hold a news conference to explain reforms within the law enforcement agency.

LSP officials are also expected to address the high-profile arrests of Ronald Greene and Aaron Bowman in the Monroe area.

Ronald Greene died following his arrest in 2019.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. It will be streaming live inside this story.

