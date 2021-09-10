Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

‘Unacceptable,’ Tangipahoa Parish officials say more resources from FEMA are needed

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMITE, La. (WVUE) - Tangipahoa Parish requests more resources from FEMA.

Dawson Primes, the director of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness in Tangipahoa says they need more FEMA representatives on the ground.

“One of the problems that we have is that we’re told now that the disaster recovery center, which we’ve already asked for, is still 30 days away and that it’s going to take 30 days to set up,” Primes said. “We’re not accepting that. That’s unacceptable. So we’re asking them to shorten that timeline.”

The FEMA mobile registration center will open in Amite today.

On Monday, it will go back to Hammond.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Ida: August 30 - 4 a.m.
Ida now a tropical storm as it moves into Mississippi
Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Tracking Center
Governor Edwards provides an update on Hurricane Ida on Saturday, August 28.
Hurricane Ida will be ‘strongest storm’ to hit Louisiana since 1850s, governor warns
Hurricane Ida UPDATE - 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27
Hurricane Ida expected to become Cat. 4 before reaching Louisiana
School Bus
School closures, reopenings after Ida

Latest News

CRIME STOPPERS: BRPD searching for woman accused of aggravated battery and other charges
CRIME STOPPERS: BRPD searching for woman accused of aggravated battery and other charges
List of Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank giveaways Friday, Sept. 10 through Saturday, Sept. 11
List of Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank giveaways Friday, Sept. 10 through Saturday, Sept. 11
Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank giveaways
Full list of Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank giveaways
WAFB First Alert Pinpoint Forecast for Friday, Sept. 10, 2021
Beautiful into Saturday, stormy pattern returns next week