‘Unacceptable,’ Tangipahoa Parish officials say more resources from FEMA are needed

AMITE, La. (WVUE) - Tangipahoa Parish requests more resources from FEMA.

Dawson Primes, the director of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness in Tangipahoa says they need more FEMA representatives on the ground.

“One of the problems that we have is that we’re told now that the disaster recovery center, which we’ve already asked for, is still 30 days away and that it’s going to take 30 days to set up,” Primes said. “We’re not accepting that. That’s unacceptable. So we’re asking them to shorten that timeline.”

The FEMA mobile registration center will open in Amite today.

On Monday, it will go back to Hammond.

