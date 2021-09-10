Tangipahoa Parish modify Hurricane Ida curfew

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - Officials with Tangipahoa Parish Government say they are modifying the curfew that was enacted following Hurricane Ida.

The curfew will now run from 11 p.m. until 5 a.m. until further notice.

Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller says the curfew applies to residents in the unincorporated areas of the parish.

“We know that businesses are reopening and our people need to be able to move more freely about the parish, but we still have safety concerns due to massive amounts of storm debris along our roadways,” Miller said.

Miller encourages residents to avoid unnecessary travel and asked that they continue to yield the roadway to power crews and other recovery workers in their area.

