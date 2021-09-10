Ask the Expert
Southern University prepares for first home football game(Photo by: Josh Auzenne (custom credit))
By Perry Robinson
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University fans are ready to tailgate and cheer on the Jags.

The pandemic robbed fans of tailgating and a normal football season last year, but this year things are back with just a few changes.

Fans will need to wear a mask in order to enter Mumford Stadium and anyone sitting inside will need to show proof of vaccination.

According to Southern’s Athletic Director, Roman Banks expects attendance to take a slight hit due to Hurricane Ida but still believes a lot of fans will come out and support the Jags.

“Even though some of these fans have already purchased tickets that’s dealing with all these adjustments, then you know people are still challenged with no power in certain areas that like to come out and support us. So that will take away from the numbers, but that will not take away the excitement from this stadium,” said Roman.

The Jags will take on Miles College in Mumford Stadium for their season opener on Saturday, September 11.

Click here to report a typo.

