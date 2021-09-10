Ask the Expert
Saints list Crawley, Smith out for Packers, placed on IR

Sean Payton
Sean Payton(Picasa | WVUE)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WORTH, Tx. (WAFB) - The New Orleans Saints have listed both wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith and cornerback Ken Crawley as out for the game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 12.

Both Smith and Crawley have also been placed on injured reserve due to their hamstring injuries. Smith has been dealing with his hamstring injury for most of training camp and Crawley has been dealing with his late during training camp.

Smith and Crawley will miss for at least three weeks and could be eligible for Week 4 game against the New York Giants on Oct. 3.

Star corner Marshon Lattimore had no game designation for Sunday’s game and should be a cleared to go. Lattimore was a full participant in Friday’s practice after being limited on Thursday due to a knee injury.

Tackle Terron Armstead missed Friday’s practice due to a back injury, but did not have a game designation and should be healthy enough to play.

