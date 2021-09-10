Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Safe home generator use

Generator
Generator(wafb)
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Generators have been keeping the lights on in hundreds of homes since hurricane Ida.

But many of those generators are also causing carbon monoxide problems.

Justin Hill with the Baton Rouge Fire Department said most of the calls they’ve responded to have been for standalone home generators.

“We want to make sure we’re reading those instructions because it could be fatal if you don’t follow those instructions,” Hill said.

The generators cost between $10,000-$15,000, and when not installed properly can be dangerous.

“There have been some issues with installation where they’re installed close to the home with a vent right above them so as the generator’s running the CO is being exhausted and going up into the vent and filling up the home,” Hill said.

But most people just need to make sure they’re using the generators correctly.

“Make sure that we’re following the manufacturer’s instructions, let them cool off, let them shut down, and make sure you have working CO detectors in the home,” Hill said.

Having a working carbon monoxide detector is important, Hill said, because with so many generators running, more CO is in the air.

“Because you have such a large area that’s been impacted, a lot of generators have been running in that area so not only is the CO building up in the house, but it’s also building up in the neighborhood, so you’ve got to give those things a break,” Hill said.

If you’re still waiting for your power to be restored or if you’re considering buying a standalone generator, Hill said it’s important to talk with the installer.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Ida: August 30 - 4 a.m.
Ida now a tropical storm as it moves into Mississippi
Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Tracking Center
Governor Edwards provides an update on Hurricane Ida on Saturday, August 28.
Hurricane Ida will be ‘strongest storm’ to hit Louisiana since 1850s, governor warns
Hurricane Ida UPDATE - 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27
Hurricane Ida expected to become Cat. 4 before reaching Louisiana
School Bus
School closures, reopenings after Ida

Latest News

Hurricane Ida brought damage to Downtown Ponchatoula and other parts of Tangipahoa Parish
Tangipahoa Parish modify Hurricane Ida curfew
East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore III and his staff served lunch for...
EBR DA visits, feeds guardsmen at Ida Regional Staging Area in Roseland
Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle La'el Collins (71) sets up to block during the first half of an...
REPORT: Cowboys OL La’el Collins suspended 5 games
FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, file photo, a Big 12 Conference logo is displayed on a...
Big 12 welcomes BYU, UCF, Cincinnati and Houston