Safe home generator use

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Generators have been keeping the lights on in hundreds of homes since hurricane Ida.

But many of those generators are also causing carbon monoxide problems.

Justin Hill with the Baton Rouge Fire Department said most of the calls they’ve responded to have been for standalone home generators.

“We want to make sure we’re reading those instructions because it could be fatal if you don’t follow those instructions,” Hill said.

The generators cost between $10,000-$15,000, and when not installed properly can be dangerous.

“There have been some issues with installation where they’re installed close to the home with a vent right above them so as the generator’s running the CO is being exhausted and going up into the vent and filling up the home,” Hill said.

But most people just need to make sure they’re using the generators correctly.

“Make sure that we’re following the manufacturer’s instructions, let them cool off, let them shut down, and make sure you have working CO detectors in the home,” Hill said.

Having a working carbon monoxide detector is important, Hill said, because with so many generators running, more CO is in the air.

“Because you have such a large area that’s been impacted, a lot of generators have been running in that area so not only is the CO building up in the house, but it’s also building up in the neighborhood, so you’ve got to give those things a break,” Hill said.

If you’re still waiting for your power to be restored or if you’re considering buying a standalone generator, Hill said it’s important to talk with the installer.

