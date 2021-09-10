Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

REPORT: Cowboys OL La’el Collins suspended 5 games

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle La'el Collins (71) sets up to block during the first half of an...
Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle La'el Collins (71) sets up to block during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (WAFB) - Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman and former LSU Tiger La’el Collins has been suspended five games by the NFL according to ESPN’s NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

According to Schefter, Collins was suspended for violating the NFL’s policy and program on substances of abuse.

Collins missed the entire 2020 season due to injury. Collins started the season opener against the Tampa Buccaneers.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Ida: August 30 - 4 a.m.
Ida now a tropical storm as it moves into Mississippi
Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Tracking Center
Governor Edwards provides an update on Hurricane Ida on Saturday, August 28.
Hurricane Ida will be ‘strongest storm’ to hit Louisiana since 1850s, governor warns
Hurricane Ida UPDATE - 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27
Hurricane Ida expected to become Cat. 4 before reaching Louisiana
School Bus
School closures, reopenings after Ida

Latest News

Mike the Tiger
TigerTV Tailgate Show: LSU hosts McNeese
FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, file photo, a Big 12 Conference logo is displayed on a...
Big 12 welcomes BYU, UCF, Cincinnati and Houston
Today the sharpshooter announced that he’s partnered with a veteran-run charity group, Team...
Pelicans rookie Trey Murphy III gives meals in Houma, partners with vets group and Raising Cane’s
Former LSU head basketball coach Dale Brown (Source: WAFB)
LSU Board of Supervisors votes to name PMAC’s court in honor of former coach Dale Brown