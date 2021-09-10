Pelicans rookie Trey Murphy III gives meals in Houma, partners with vets group and Raising Cane’s
HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans Pelicans rookie Trey Murphy III isn’t wasting time to make a positive impact in south Louisiana.
Today the sharpshooter announced that he’s partnered with a veteran-run charity group, Team Rubicon and Raising Cane’s to give out free meals to residents of Houma dealing with Hurricane Ida’s aftermath.
The young Pelican and the charitable effort will make sure people in Houma receive hot meals for up to two weeks.
Murphy also tweeted out a link that will take people to a volunteer signup form to join Team Rubicon’s disaster response team.
Earlier in the week, former Pelican and current World Champion with the Milwaukee Bucks Jrue Holiday and wife Lauren told ESPN that they partnered with former Pels Langston Galloway, Jahlil Okafor, and Frank Jackson to give out 200 generators, 200 gas cans, and gift cards to those affected in south Louisiana.
“We will always consider New Orleans home for us and the people have always supported us through our most difficult times and it’s our job to do the same,” the Holidays told ESPN in a statement.
Former Pelicans guard J.J. Redick and wife Chelsea also donated $100,000 to the Second Harvest Food Bank of New Orleans.
Hall of Fame guard and NBA Champion with the Detriot Pistons Isiah Thomas sent lineman and trucks to the Louisiana coast from his energy company Gre3n.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.