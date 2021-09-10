Jacques Talk: ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ - 30 Years Later

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - September 10, 2021, marks the 30-year anniversary of one of the biggest game-changers in the history of popular music.

A somewhat unheard of Grunge band called Nirvana unleashed the single, “Smells Like Teen Spirit” - a bombastic, relentless, driving anthem that thundered across America like a giant earthquake. Lead vocalist Kurt Cobain became a rock superstar overnight, while the album, Nevermind, would sell over 10 million copies.

In my book, it’s certainly a moment worth reflecting on. The Voice of the LSU Tigers Chris Blair, Gin Blossoms drummer Scott Hessel, LSU and NFL great Kyle Williams, Matt Moscona of 104.5 ESPN Radio, Derek Stingley Sr., and Dunham head football coach Neil Weiner all share their thoughts on the iconic song and band. I also enjoyed a lengthy, fun, and very educational chat with nationally acclaimed author Michael Azerrad, who wrote the Nirvana biography, “Come As You Are,” which has been named one of the greatest books in rock history.

I remember being a bone skinny, equally uncool sophomore in high school arriving at a party in Lafayette, Louisiana. The temperatures were dropping during the fall, as I remember a large group of teenagers gathered around a bonfire. I then heard this raw, screaming, thunderous anthem blasting from the porch speakers. Then, I heard it again. And again. In the era of mixtapes, “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” seemed to be roaring every third tune.

Within half an hour, I could sense this thing was a juggernaut. I certainly thought it lacked the polish or gang chorus of the smash hard rock hits of the late 80s from bands like Bon Jovi, Aerosmith, Motley Crue, Def Leppard, and yes, Van Halen. The tone was hardly happy - it was angry and dark. Suddenly, something called Grunge had made it totally uncool to smile and be upbeat in the hard rock world. I honestly wasn’t all that crazy about this new, totally unstoppable movement. But at that time, you just ate what the monstrous record companies fed you. I certainly jammed the Nevermind album countless times and when I’m covering a sporting event at a massive stadium and “Teen Spirit” takes flight, I can certainly marvel at the masterpiece it still is three decades later.

I was 16 when “Smells Like Teen Spirit” blew up on the music scene. We didn’t have Google, so I had no idea what the song was about. From the looks of the title, I thought it was about my deodorant. (I used Teen Spirit California Breeze at the time.) I remember thinking..”did I just hear albino and mosquito in a song...in the same sentence?” I liked the song. It has a raw, energetic, live feel, even though it was cut in a studio. That’s not easy to pull off.

I don’t remember distinctly the song releasing, but I can vividly remember the song and subsequently, the album making its way into my universe and understanding that this was going to change things in my musical world. When I started playing guitar, learning the opening riff is a right of passage. It was a monster song on a monster record, that single-handedly changed the music industry and brought a completely different sound into the forefront of popular music.

I was a sophomore in high school when “Smells Like Teen Spirit” was released. And like so many kids at that time, I first heard the song when the video came out on MTV. I’m not sure that we ever realize in the moment that a song or album will become one for the ages, but it hit you as something special, unique…something that I hadn’t seen or heard in a rock song before. Who can forget Kurt Cobain belting out the lyrics in that high school gym with Dave Grohl pounding away on the drums behind him? It’s funny because I’m not sure I really even knew what the song was about and couldn’t figure out half the lyrics, but I can remember always belting out, “a mulatto!, an albino!, a mosquito!, my libido!” every time it came on. To this day, Nirvana and “Smells Like Teen Spirit” define the ‘grunge’ era in my mind.

I remember hearing that song on the radio and thinking “this is unlike anything I have ever heard before in my life.” Immediately loved it. One of my all-time favorite songs.

From a musician standpoint, the arrival of Nevermind changed the landscape of learning songs on guitar. Gone were the years of practice to tackle 80s Van Halen shredding, now learning a few simple power chords, like the Teen Spirit intro, could happen overnight, so perhaps it led to more people learning to play as the difficulty to get started and just learn a few basic songs dissipated. Of course, it also meant you could dress like a rock star by shopping at Goodwill as leather and Aquanet fell out of style.

I remember listening to the song on the radio with my mom and brother. It was definitely unlike anything we had been able to listen to before. Shortly after that my brother started picking up guitar and the conversations we had with friends around music began to morph. The introduction to that song for my brother and I felt like an introduction to our youth.

Nirvana has been there for me through some of the loneliest times and some of the best moments of my life. I find myself even now playing “Smells like Teen Spirit” and it still has the ability to immediately transport me back to a place of tangible nostalgia. To sing with both heart and abandon is what I learned from listening to my favorite song on repeat. I have translated that into, not only how I sing and perform, but how I feel the music and get lost in it. Nirvana had a way of translating notes into raw emotion that continues to be timeless and relatable after 30 years. So to the musicians who unequivocally created the soundtrack to my angsty teenage years, thank you.

