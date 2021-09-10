‘I’m scared to go home. Our town is devastated;’ Houma evacuees staying put until electricity comes back on

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hurricane Ida left a lot of damage in some parts of our area.

But parishes like Terrebonne, Lafourche, St. John the Baptist, and parts of Jefferson, took an absolute beating from the storm.

Evacuees are now wondering when they can possibly head back home to places like Houma.

And some, are staying put in our region until their power is turned back on.

“Came back to assess the damage. And it was everything that they said it was going to be. Category 4,” said Nicole James, a Houma resident.

“I’m scared to go home. Our town is devastated,” said Rachel Masters, a Houma resident.

Those two women live in Houma. They don’t know when they’ll be able to head back home permanently, because there’s still no electricity, and the devastation is widespread.

“Aside from not having any power, I did better than most of the people in Terrebonne Parish, Lafourche Parish and Houma,” said James.

James is staying with her sister - WAFB anchor Tisha Powell.

Her business, the James Academy of Gymnastics https://www.facebook.com/jamesacademy suffered a lot of damage.

But she is mostly worried about her students.

The James Academy of Gymnastics (WAFB)

“I have some kids that are displaced. I have some kids that have called other gyms, that I’ve told them about to go and work out. The houses, my kids down the bayou have lost everything. We just never thought we would get hit directly,” said James.

Rachel Masters evacuated to a small town in Mississippi and has been there since before the storm hit.

“Well, we have no electricity. I have water, but no electricity.

Little things like the roofing nails are everywhere. People are getting flat tires everywhere. This is just something that you don’t think about,” said Masters.

Masters tells WAFB’s Lester Duhe’, she is lucky, compared to some of her friends and neighbors who lost everything.

And she is going to stay put in Mississippi until things get a little better.

“It’s going to take at least a year to even, you know, try and come back from this. I don’t know. Yes, everybody’s helping, and yes everybody’s strong, and we’re resilient, but facts are facts. Devastation hit Houma, Louisiana and all south of that,” said Masters.

