Hurricane Ida evacuee dies in interstate crash while driving home to New Orleans area

Authorities say a Metairie man died in a crash on I-10 East involving nine vehicles on...
Authorities say a Metairie man died in a crash on I-10 East involving nine vehicles on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.(Acadian Ambulance)
By Breanne Bizette
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A Jefferson Parish man, returning home after evacuating during Hurricane Ida, died in a fiery crash on Interstate 10 Thursday, September 9, authorities said.

Timothy Achee, 29, of Metairie, La., was in a vehicle with his father and brother when they became part of a nine-vehicle collision near Port Allen, La., Thursday afternoon.

Achee and his relatives had evacuated to Houston and were heading eastbound to return to their homes, authorities said.

The accident happened when a truck driver identified as Jack Duff, III, of Mobile, AL, plowed into a line of bumper-of-bumper traffic on the interstate about ten miles before the Mississippi River bridge, West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Lt. Ken Alvarez said.

Achee’s vehicle caught fire. His father and brother were both hospitalized with burns but later released from a hospital.

Authorities did not give an exact number of other people injured.

Duffy was charged with one count of vehicular homicide, six counts of vehicular injury and careless operation of a motor vehicle.

He was booked into the West Baton Rouge Parish jail and released on a summons to appear in court at a later date.

