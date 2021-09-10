Full list of Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank giveaways

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - People are going above and beyond to meet the needs of our community. The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank has been hard at work, ensuring no one goes hungry as we recover from Hurricane Ida. There are several giveaways happening Friday, September 10, and throughout the weekend while supplies last.

Here is the list of locations with times:

9 a.m. Friday:

Iberville Parish | Iberville Bayou Sorrel – Bayou Pigeon Fire Department (35575 Hwy 75, Plaquemine, LA 70764)

10 a.m. Friday:

Iberville Parish | Iberville White Castle Community Center (32725 Bowie St. White Castle, LA 70788)

St. James Parish | Shekinah Glory Christian Fellowship Church (10164 North Line St, St. James, LA 70086)

8 a.m. Saturday:

Healing Place Church

Livingston Parish | 569 Florida Blvd SW, Denham Springs, LA 70726

East Baton Rouge Parish | Cristo Rey High School (4000 St. Gerard Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70805)

9 a.m. Saturday:

St Helena Parish | New Star Ministries (6885 Hwy 1042, Greensburg, LA 70441)

