Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Full list of Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank giveaways

By Cali Hubbard
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - People are going above and beyond to meet the needs of our community. The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank has been hard at work, ensuring no one goes hungry as we recover from Hurricane Ida. There are several giveaways happening Friday, September 10, and throughout the weekend while supplies last.

Here is the list of locations with times:

9 a.m. Friday:

Iberville Parish | Iberville Bayou Sorrel – Bayou Pigeon Fire Department (35575 Hwy 75, Plaquemine, LA 70764)

10 a.m. Friday:

Iberville Parish | Iberville White Castle Community Center (32725 Bowie St. White Castle, LA 70788)

St. James Parish | Shekinah Glory Christian Fellowship Church (10164 North Line St, St. James, LA 70086)

8 a.m. Saturday:

Healing Place Church

Livingston Parish | 569 Florida Blvd SW, Denham Springs, LA 70726

East Baton Rouge Parish | Cristo Rey High School (4000 St. Gerard Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70805)

9 a.m. Saturday:

St Helena Parish | New Star Ministries (6885 Hwy 1042, Greensburg, LA 70441)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Ida: August 30 - 4 a.m.
Ida now a tropical storm as it moves into Mississippi
Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Tracking Center
Governor Edwards provides an update on Hurricane Ida on Saturday, August 28.
Hurricane Ida will be ‘strongest storm’ to hit Louisiana since 1850s, governor warns
Hurricane Ida UPDATE - 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27
Hurricane Ida expected to become Cat. 4 before reaching Louisiana
School Bus
School closures, reopenings after Ida

Latest News

List of Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank giveaways Friday, Sept. 10 through Saturday, Sept. 11
List of Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank giveaways Friday, Sept. 10 through Saturday, Sept. 11
WAFB First Alert Pinpoint Forecast for Friday, Sept. 10, 2021
Beautiful into Saturday, stormy pattern returns next week
FILE - Nirvana band members Krist Novoselic, from left, Dave Grohl, and Kurt Cobain.
Jacques Talk: ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ - 30 Years Later
Hurricane Ida left a lot of damage in some parts of our area.
‘I’m scared to go home. Our town is devastated;’ Houma evacuees staying put until electricity comes back on