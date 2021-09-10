EBR DA visits, feeds guardsmen at Ida Regional Staging Area in Roseland

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore III and his staff served lunch to soldiers at the Hurricane Ida Regional Staging Area in Roseland, La. on Friday, Sept. 10.

The members of the Louisiana National Guard helping out with recovery after the deadly and devastating storm were treated to jambalaya, corn, fish, and boudin balls.

Moore said the meal was a way of saying thank you to the guardsmen.

More than 5,000 Louisiana Guardsmen have conducted missions throughout the state to help hurricane victims.

