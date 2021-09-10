Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

East Baton Rouge Parish opens Mobile Registration Intake Center for Ida victims

One of several FEMA workers is shown at a FEMA Mobile Registration Intake Center (MRIC).
One of several FEMA workers is shown at a FEMA Mobile Registration Intake Center (MRIC).(WJHG/WECP)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced Friday (Sept. 10) the opening of a Mobile Registration Intake Center (MRIC) in East Baton Rouge Parish.

MRICs are part of FEMA and East Baton Rouge Parish’s ongoing response and recovery mission supporting hurricane Ida survivors.

East Baton Rouge Parish’s MRIC will be located on the second floor of the Main Library, located at 7711 Goodwood Blvd. in Baton Rouge, LA 70806. This site will open on Wednesday, September 15, and operate until Wednesday, September 22. It will operate from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

The centers are operated by FEMA personnel and serve as a point of registration and information for eligible individuals and families. This resource will offer initial registration services and limited technical support for current applications.

“Mobile Registration Intake Centers are one registration option available to hurricane survivors, especially those without access to internet service or telephones,” said Broome. “We want every eligible survivor to register with FEMA and apply for federal disaster assistance. The centers are just one of a number of ways they can do that.”

These centers operate under protocols to protect the health and safety of registrants. Survivors will be required to wear masks or face coverings when visiting an MRIC.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Ida: August 30 - 4 a.m.
Ida now a tropical storm as it moves into Mississippi
Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Tracking Center
Governor Edwards provides an update on Hurricane Ida on Saturday, August 28.
Hurricane Ida will be ‘strongest storm’ to hit Louisiana since 1850s, governor warns
Hurricane Ida UPDATE - 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27
Hurricane Ida expected to become Cat. 4 before reaching Louisiana
School Bus
School closures, reopenings after Ida

Latest News

School Bus
School closures, reopenings after Ida
Hurricane Ida brought damage to Downtown Ponchatoula and other parts of Tangipahoa Parish
Tangipahoa Parish modify Hurricane Ida curfew
Generator
Safe home generator use
FIRST ALERT 4 P.M. FORECAST: Friday, Sept. 10
FIRST ALERT 4 P.M. FORECAST: Friday, Sept. 10