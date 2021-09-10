Deputies arrest man suspected of leading prostitution ring

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office reported a four-month investigation into prostitution, human trafficking, and money laundering at massage parlors in Baton Rouge yielded one arrest on Thursday, Sept. 9.

EBRSO said Jing Jing, 57, the leader of a suspected prostitution ring, was arrested on charges of promoting prostitution, money laundering, and criminal conspiracy.

According to investigators, narcotics agents learned Jing had deposited and transferred about $130,000 in cash that is believed to be proceeds from the suspected prostitution ring.

Deputies said they searched the three massage parlors owned by Jing: Lavender Massage Spa on Boardwalk Drive, JJ Relaxation Spa on Jefferson Highway, and J & R Massage Spa on O’Neal Lane. They added they also searched his home on Rue De Belle Amie.

According to EBRSO, $31,810 cash (pending), bank accounts (frozen), and hard drives containing video surveillance from each massage parlor were seized during the searches.

