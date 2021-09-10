Ask the Expert
Boil water advisory lifted for Livingston Parish Ward 2 Water District customers

The boil water advisory for Livingston Parish Ward 2 Water District has been lifted as of Friday, Sept. 10.
The boil water advisory for Livingston Parish Ward 2 Water District has been lifted as of Friday, Sept. 10.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - The boil advisory has been lifted for all customers of Livingston Parish Ward 2 Water District, officials announced Friday, Sept. 10.

Officials said samples were taken and have been cleared by the Louisiana Department of Health.

If customers have any questions, they can contact our office at (225) 665-5188.

