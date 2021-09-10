Biden announces new vaccine mandates

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -President Joe Biden announced on Thursday, September 9 new federal vaccine requirements that could impact as many as 100 million Americans.

The new requirements are to curb the surging Delta variant.

Speaking at the White House, Biden sharply criticized the tens of millions of Americans who are not yet vaccinated, despite months of availability and incentives.

“We’ve been patient. But our patience is wearing thin, and your refusal has cost all of us,” he said, all but biting off his words. The unvaccinated minority “can cause a lot of damage, and they are.”

The expensive rules mandate that all employers with more than 100 workers will require them to be vaccinated or test the virus weekly.

The new rule would be affecting 80 million Americans.

Biden is also requiring vaccination for employees of the executive branch and contractors who do business with the federal government with no option to test out.

