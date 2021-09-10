Ascension Parish waterways reopen to recreational boat traffic nearly 2 weeks after Hurricane Ida

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - All of the waterways in Ascension Parish are now open to recreational boat traffic, parish officials say.

“With everything we’ve been through, I think people need a little recreation,” Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment said in a news release Friday, Sept. 10. “Plus, the weather is supposed to be gorgeous this weekend.”

Parish President Cointment says utility companies have confirmed that all electrical lines are removed from the waterways.

However, the parish president urges caution because some smaller canals and tributaries may be partially or fully blocked with debris.

“Many waterways still have floating debris, although most appears to be settling on the banks,” said President Cointment. “But with boat traffic that could result in debris breaking lose. Again, please use extreme caution.”

He also says debris in the waterways may have hidden dangers. Officials also report major fish kills in several areas.

“The air may be kind of pungent,” Cointment says.

Livingston Parish officials have determined it is not yet safe to reopen the waterways that parish and boaters are asked to respect that decision.

