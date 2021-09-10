Ask the Expert
Ascension Parish waterways reopen to recreational boat traffic nearly 2 weeks after Hurricane Ida

Waterways in neighboring Livingston Parish remain closed
Ascension Parish waterways reopen on Friday, Sept. 10, nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ida...
Ascension Parish waterways reopen on Friday, Sept. 10, nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana.(Ascension Parish Government)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - All of the waterways in Ascension Parish are now open to recreational boat traffic, parish officials say.

“With everything we’ve been through, I think people need a little recreation,” Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment said in a news release Friday, Sept. 10. “Plus, the weather is supposed to be gorgeous this weekend.”

Parish President Cointment says utility companies have confirmed that all electrical lines are removed from the waterways.

However, the parish president urges caution because some smaller canals and tributaries may be partially or fully blocked with debris.

“Many waterways still have floating debris, although most appears to be settling on the banks,” said President Cointment. “But with boat traffic that could result in debris breaking lose. Again, please use extreme caution.”

He also says debris in the waterways may have hidden dangers. Officials also report major fish kills in several areas.

“The air may be kind of pungent,” Cointment says.

Livingston Parish officials have determined it is not yet safe to reopen the waterways that parish and boaters are asked to respect that decision.

