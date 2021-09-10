Ask the Expert
APSO arrests two on multiple charges

By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested two on multiple charges.

On Friday, September 10 shortly after midnight deputies were dispatched to a residence on Blue Ridge Drive in Prairieville, in reference to a burglary. When deputies arrived at the scene they received reports of two subjects trying to break into a vehicle.

The suspects fled the scene before deputies arrived at the scene, but they received a tip on the vehicle the suspects left in.

Deputies found the vehicle and tried to initiate a traffic stop but the driver refused to stop. The driver lost control of the vehicle near Hwy 44 and crashed near an undisclosed business, and no one was injured.

The passenger, 27-year-old Alonza Henry, was arrested on the scene. The driver, a 15-year-old male, was also arrested after a short foot pursuit.

Alonzo Henry
Alonzo Henry(APSO)

Henry was arrested and charged with simple burglary, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and fugitive from another agency.

The 15-year-old juvenile was arrested and charged with minor in possession of a firearm, resisting an officer, hit and run, reckless driving, aggravated flight from an officer, and other various traffic violations.

Henry was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail where his bond was set at $27,500.

