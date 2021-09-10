2021 Sportsline Friday Nite: Week 2 Scoreboard
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 11:47 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Due to Hurricane Ida, the first few weeks of the prep football season is going to feature a mix of originally scheduled games, make-shift games, and games that are on neutral grounds.
THURSDAY SCORES:
Scotlandville - 39
East Ascension - 20
____________________
Madison Prep - 20
Southern Lab - 16
____________________
McKinley - 12
Capitol - 6
____________________
Centerville - 20
Ascension Christian - 12
____________________
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.