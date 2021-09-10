2021 Sportsline Friday Nite: Week 2 Scoreboard

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Due to Hurricane Ida, the first few weeks of the prep football season is going to feature a mix of originally scheduled games, make-shift games, and games that are on neutral grounds.

THURSDAY SCORES:

Scotlandville - 39

East Ascension - 20

Madison Prep - 20

Southern Lab - 16

McKinley - 12

Capitol - 6

Centerville - 20

Ascension Christian - 12

