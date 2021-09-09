Sunday Gravy with Beef Short Ribs

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Italian-American classic known as Sunday gravy is not just a dish, it’s an event. The secret to this recipe is the slow braising of the ribs, thereby creating a tender and tasty pasta dish. Try it this Labor Day weekend!

Prep Time: 2 Hours

Yields: 8–10 Servings

Ingredients:

2½ pounds boneless beef short ribs

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

salt and black pepper to taste

granulated garlic to taste

1 cup diced onions

1 cup diced celery

½ cup diced green bell peppers

¼ cup diced red bell pepper

¼ cup diced yellow bell pepper

¼ cup minced garlic

½ cup sliced mushrooms

1 (28-ounce) can diced tomatoes, with juice

1 (28-ounce) can tomato purée

2 quarts beef broth

1 sprig thyme

¼ cup chopped basil leaves

cooked pasta for serving

grated Parmesan cheese for serving

Method:

In a heavy-bottom, 2-gallon saucepot, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Season short ribs generously with salt, pepper and granulated garlic. When oil is hot, brown short ribs on all sides then remove and set aside. Into the hot oil, add onions, celery, bell peppers, minced garlic and mushrooms. Sauté 3–5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted. Add diced tomatoes, tomato purée, beef broth and browned short ribs then stir well. Bring to a rolling boil then reduce to simmer and cook 1 hour, stirring occasionally. Add thyme and basil then return to a boil. Reduce to a simmer and cook until ribs are fork-tender but not falling apart, about 45 minutes. Adjust seasonings using salt, pepper and granulated garlic. When ready to serve, cook your favorite pasta according to package directions or until al dente. Serve one beef short rib with gravy over cooked pasta and sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.

