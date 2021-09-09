Springfield residents give out hundreds of hot meals to Ida survivors

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Over the last three days, a team of volunteers from Springfield have fed people from the town and the surrounding areas more than a thousand hot meals.

Most of the area surrounding Springfield/Killian is still without power following Hurricane Ida. That means very few people have been able to have a home-cooked meal.

Initially, Winnie Hughes had 100 meals donated which she gave out on the side of the road. That has ballooned over the last two days into 200 meals for lunch on Wednesday to 700 that evening.

“They were gone in 15 minutes, and that’s when I knew everybody is terrified and hungry, and has no water and has no electric,” Hughes said.

The meals are all donated. With each box of food, people also get water and a number of other supplies that have been donated.

It is just one option that is available for residents in Livingston that have been impacted by the storm.

Livingston Parish has set up PODs at Killian Baptist Church and St. Joseph in Maurepas. Those open at noon. There is also a POD at the Amvets Center in Springfield. These PODs over MREs, ice, water, and other supplies for those in need.

In addition to the PODs, state officials have also set up a mobile shower and have prioritized getting fuel into the areas.

The food from Hughes and her volunteers is first come first serve. She said she plans on having food available at noon and 5 pm daily until electricity is restored to the area. She is accepting donations. To contact Hughes email her at winniev@mac.com.

