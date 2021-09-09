Ask the Expert
Source: Saints trade third round pick in ‘22 & conditional pick in ‘23 for Bradley Roby

By Sean Fazende
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Details of the Saints trade for cornerback Bradley Roby have been revealed. A league source confirms to FOX 8 Sports that the Saints sent the Texans a third round pick in 2022 and a conditional draft pick in 2023 for Roby.

According to Adam Schefter and Field Yates, the Texans agreed to convert part of Roby’s base salary in 2022 to a signing bonus to help lower the cap hit for the Saints.

Roby, 29, will be suspended for the first game of the season but is expected to start opposite of Marshon Lattimore at cornerback for the Saints.

