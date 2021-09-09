Rescue Alliance Disaster Animal Response Team helping families with pet food, supplies

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several nonprofits in our area are contributing to help families battered by Hurricane Ida. Rescue Alliance Disaster Animal Response Team is one of those working through the aftermath to provide food and supplies for them and their pets.

They’ve been hard at work raising money but say they have 500 requests for assistance, which is more than donations.

If you would like to contribute to the Rescue Alliance Disaster Response, you can do so through their Amazon store list .

You can do an online order at petsmart.com and have it sent to store 2296 in Gonzales, Louisiana under the name Rescue Alliance. You can make a monetary donation by CLICKING HERE .

Venmo: @Rescue-Alliance

Cash app: $RescueAlliance

