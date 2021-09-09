Port Allen man charged with negligent homicide after infant found unresponsive in car, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they have arrested a Port Allen man in connection with the death of an infant last month.

Police say officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Oak Grove Drive around 6:18 p.m. on Aug. 20 to a report of an unresponsive infant.

Investigators say earlier in the day, Kenneth Willis, 38, of Port Allen, dropped a sibling of the infant at a location on Oak Grove Drive. Willis then took the infant to her doctor’s appointment but did not return to the location on Oak Grove Drive to leave her with a caregiver, authorities say.

Kenneth Willis (East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)

Police say Willis and the mother of the infant returned to Oak Grove Drive to pick up both children. When the mother asked Willis where the baby was, investigators say that’s when the infant was discovered unresponsive in her car seat.

Authorities say an autopsy was performed on the infant and the preliminary cause of death was listed as probable hypothermia due to environmental exposure.

Willis was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 8 and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on the charge of negligent homicide.

