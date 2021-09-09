Mold concerns after Hurricane Ida

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mold can grow in places that are wet for too long.

The most common signs of mold are a musky smell and discoloration.

But there’s more you should look out for if you think you have mold.

In Sorrento, Corey Trabeau’s home was damaged during hurricane Ida. The storm caused water to get in his house, and the water led to discoloration on a wall, which he tried to clean up himself.

Kevin Dinkle is a mold specialist, who said if you have mold that is causing an air quality issue, you also have too much moisture in your house.

“You’re going to have to resolve the moisture problem, a lot of companies that come around say oh we’ll clean up your air, but unless they solve the moisture issue, which sometimes is a more difficult thing to do, then you really aren’t solving your problem,” Dinkle said.

He said the first thing you’ll want to do is try and dry the area.

But that might not be possible if you didn’t have power after Ida.

“If the power’s off for a week or so and your air conditioner’s not running you can have surface mold start to grow just from the humidity in the air, and there’s really no problem that caused it,” Dinkle said.

He said if you try to clean up the mold by yourself and it keeps growing back, call a mold inspector to check it out.

“We’re going to take a sample of the potential mold, cause we don’t know if it is until we test it, and then I’m going to do a moisture reading to see if it’s still wet,” Dinkle said.

Dinkle also said when it comes to black mold, it may not always be black in color.

So, it’s important to get it removed quickly.

When mold is around too long, Dinkle said it can also lead to termites.

