Livingston Parish announces more schools will reopen Monday

The following information is from Livingston Parish Public Schools.

LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - Livingston Parish School Superintendent Joe Murphy announced that additional school sites will reopen to student attendance on Monday, Sept. 13, thanks to progress on recovery efforts in the parish, and that employees of those schools will return to work on Friday, Sept. 10, in preparation of the students’ return.

Holden School Principal Kris Roundtree, center, helps the school’s custodians, Teresa Barton, left, and Lenelda Poche, right, sweep a room that was damaged by Hurricane Ida. Holden is one of five schools that is scheduled to reopen on Monday. (Ascension Parish Public Schools)

“Thanks to the efforts of so many to secure our campuses and restore power, water and connectivity to our sites, we will be able to open five additional schools on Monday. This is in addition to the 36 sites that open tomorrow. All totaled, we expect 41 or our 49 campuses to be reopened to our students by Monday,” Murphy said.

Those Livingston Parish schools slated to reopen on Monday include the CABS Center, Holden School, French Settlement Elementary, French Settlement High School and Frost School.

Those Livingston Parish schools slated to reopen on Monday include the CABS Center, Holden School, French Settlement Elementary, French Settlement High School and Frost School. (Livingston Parish Public Schools)

Murphy added that all employees for those five sites will return to work on Friday, Sept. 10. The employees of the other 36 sites that are reopening on Friday returned to work today. Currently, only those schools in Albany, Maurepas and Springfield remain closed without a scheduled date for reopening.

Downed power lines continue to drape over the entrance gate of Springfield Middle School. No date has been announced yet for the reopening of the Springfield area schools. (Ascension Parish Public Schools)

Murphy said the schools in those communities are still without power and communication services, as is the case for much of the residential dwellings in those areas. He said 79 guardsmen and women with the 276 National Guard Engineering Company are still being housed in the Albany High School gymnasium.

The Albany High School gymnasium is currently serving as base for 79 members of the 276th National Guard Engineering Company who have been assigned to Livingston Parish for storm recovery work. No date has been announced yet for the reopening of the Albany area schools. (Livingston Parish Public Schools)

Murphy said he wants to caution parents to be patient with the district’s bus drivers who will begin navigating the parish’s debris-cluttered roads on Friday. He noted that many routes have obstacles, including tree limbs and stacked wood and downed wires and poles that may result in delays in bus stops being temporarily relocated until the debris can be removed and work is completed on the power and cable lines.

“We’re asking our parents to be patient and to work with our bus drivers to keep our children safe,” Murphy said. “Parents can contact their bus drivers if they have any questions about the stop locations and times. We’re also asking any families who have relocated because of the storm to also contact their bus drivers and inform them of the change.”

“We know this is a challenging time for all our families as so many continue to struggle with the damage caused by Hurricane Ida. We ask for continued support and prayers as we work together to safely put our communities back together and rise above the obstacles in our way,” he said.

“Livingston Parish people have proven over time to be caring, generous, tenacious, and resilient. This challenge has only proven that to be true again. We will overcome together,” Murphy said.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.