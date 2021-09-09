I-10 East CLOSED in West Baton Rouge Parish due to fatal crash

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Authorities have shut down I-10 East at Grosse Tete in West Baton Rouge Parish due to nine vehicles being involved in a fatal crash, according to the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Troopers with Louisiana State Police say they are diverting eastbound traffic to I-49 northbound to US 190 eastbound.

I-10 East is closed at Mile Marker 145 due to an accident. Motorists are directed to use I-49 North to US 190 East as an alternate. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) September 9, 2021

I-10 East is closed at Mile Marker 145 due to an accident. Traffic is being diverted from I-10 East to LA 3000 (Ramah). Congestion at the diversion has reached 5 miles. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) September 9, 2021

“Please avoid the area if possible and expect delays,” Troopers say.

