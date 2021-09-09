Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

I-10 East CLOSED in West Baton Rouge Parish due to fatal crash

(unsplash.com)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Authorities have shut down I-10 East at Grosse Tete in West Baton Rouge Parish due to nine vehicles being involved in a fatal crash, according to the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Troopers with Louisiana State Police say they are diverting eastbound traffic to I-49 northbound to US 190 eastbound.

“Please avoid the area if possible and expect delays,” Troopers say.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Ida: August 30 - 4 a.m.
Ida now a tropical storm as it moves into Mississippi
Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Tracking Center
Governor Edwards provides an update on Hurricane Ida on Saturday, August 28.
Hurricane Ida will be ‘strongest storm’ to hit Louisiana since 1850s, governor warns
Hurricane Ida UPDATE - 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27
Hurricane Ida expected to become Cat. 4 before reaching Louisiana
School Bus
School closures, reopenings after Ida

Latest News

FILE PHOTO: Road Closed
I-10 at Gonzales now open after power line repairs
More than 50% of gas station out of gas in Baton Rouge
More than 50% of gas stations out of gas in Baton Rouge
Two Natchitoches sheriff’s deputies came to the aid of two women who had a tire blowout on...
2 Hurricane Ida evacuees have a flat tire on I-49; Natchitoches deputies aid homebound travelers
VIDEO: Traffic backed up on I-10 in Baton Rouge due Hurricane Ida evacuations
AERIAL VIDEO: Traffic backed up in Baton Rouge due to Hurricane Ida evacuations