I-10 East CLOSED in West Baton Rouge Parish due to fatal crash
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Authorities have shut down I-10 East at Grosse Tete in West Baton Rouge Parish due to nine vehicles being involved in a fatal crash, according to the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Troopers with Louisiana State Police say they are diverting eastbound traffic to I-49 northbound to US 190 eastbound.
“Please avoid the area if possible and expect delays,” Troopers say.
