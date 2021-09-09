Generators, fans and sticking together is what is keeping a family together who still does have power

ST. AMANT, La. (WAFB) - Families still without power since Hurricane Ida hit are now having to get creative on ways to stay cool.

After 11 days without power in St. Amant, the Dillon family is relying on their generator, fans and each other to get by.

“I wake up every day and say today is the day we are going to get lights and that’s what I go with for the rest of the day until we don’t get it,” says Jenafer Dillon.

For every day Dillion is without power, she is not just thinking about herself, she is thinking about her family too. “It’s stressful because we don’t know when it’s going to end, and we are reaching into funds that we’re not supposed to be reaching into,” adds Dillion.

It’s Dillon and her husband ,along with their three children and a dog confined to one area to stay cool while they sleep. “As you can see my kids call this the blanket fort, we have blankets covering the hallway and the kitchen, the outside areas and the doors trying to keep as much cold in as we can,” explains Dillon.

In the back of the bedroom, Dillon set up a make shift fridge—three ice chests—to keep cold drinks for her family. However, no power also means no washer and dryer which can be a problem for kids who are going back to school.

“Being that the kiddos are going back to school tomorrow, I am probably going to have to wash a couple of outfits in a tub and then hang them on our back fence or something,” says Dillon.

Dillon and her family know that it is only a matter of time until their power turns back on.

“You know I just try to take the day as it comes, one foot at time,” says Dillon. They just don’t know how long that will be or how long they can last like this.

Dillon says that the St. Amant community has been coming together during this difficult time, and a few people have donated ice to her family.

Dillon and her family do have DEMCO, and WAFB checked in with the company, which said St. Amant won’t see power until September 20.

