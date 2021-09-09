Frustration with power outages grows as thousands in Livingston Parish wait in the dark

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - 10 days after Hurricane Ida, more than 20,000 homes and businesses in Livingston Parish are still without power.

Over in Denham Springs, David Heymel and his wife Debbie were prepared to celebrate a monumental milestone, but that was quickly overshadowed by frustration as they wait for their electricity to be restored.

“25 years of marriage yesterday, and what a way to celebrate it in the heat,” Heymel said.

Heymel lives in a subdivision off Eden Church Road. He said dozens of his neighbors are still without power.

“DEMCO promises you everything, but we haven’t gotten any answers yet,” Heymel said.

Gov. Edwards and DEMCO have asked for people to remain patient as crews work to get things back up, but Heymel isn’t sure how much longer he can hang on.

“Patience? When you’re dealing with patience, and you’re dealing with heat, you don’t have patience,” Heymel said.

Just around the corner on Genesis Street, James Kennedy said he’s down to his last dollar after spending everything he had to buy a generator.

“Oh no. After tonight, when that thing runs out, it’s either buy food or buy gas,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy said he has to use a water hose to spray down his home just to try to keep things cool inside.

He said DEMCO hasn’t given him a clear answer of when power will get restored, but he hopes it’s soon.

“I don’t know what’s going on, but I’d love to get that power back on,” Kennedy said.

As for Heymel, he’s keeping his fingers crossed.

“Not much longer. Me and my wife were talking today, and we hope to get power by tomorrow,” Heymel said.

We left several messages with a DEMCO representative to get an update. They have not responded to our requests.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.