Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

FEMA offers one-on-one help for Livingston residents

FEMA will be granting Louisiana $3.6 million for hurricane preparedness here in Louisiana.
FEMA will be granting Louisiana $3.6 million for hurricane preparedness here in Louisiana.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Residents with damage and losses from Hurricane Ida can get one on one assistance with applying for federal disaster assistance Thursday, Feb. 9 in Livingston Parish.

FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams will be at the Killian Town Hall located at 28484 Hwy 22 in Springfield, La. until 6:00 pm.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Ida: August 30 - 4 a.m.
Ida now a tropical storm as it moves into Mississippi
Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Tracking Center
Governor Edwards provides an update on Hurricane Ida on Saturday, August 28.
Hurricane Ida will be ‘strongest storm’ to hit Louisiana since 1850s, governor warns
Hurricane Ida UPDATE - 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27
Hurricane Ida expected to become Cat. 4 before reaching Louisiana
School Bus
School closures, reopenings after Ida

Latest News

Governor John Bel Edwards (Source: WAFB)
Gov. Edwards to give update on state’s response to Hurricane Ida Thursday
EBR Metro Council unanimously approves temporary moratorium on new development in flood hazard...
EBR Metro Council unanimously approves temporary moratorium on new development in flood hazard areas
Updates expected from Governor Edwards today
Updates expected from Governor Edwards today
Rescue Alliance Disaster Animal Response Team helping families with pet food, supplies
Rescue Alliance Disaster Animal Response Team helping families with pet food, supplies