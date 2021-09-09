FEMA offers one-on-one help for Livingston residents

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Residents with damage and losses from Hurricane Ida can get one on one assistance with applying for federal disaster assistance Thursday, Feb. 9 in Livingston Parish.

FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams will be at the Killian Town Hall located at 28484 Hwy 22 in Springfield, La. until 6:00 pm.

