Cold front delivers welcomed relief from the heat

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A cold front dropping south into the Gulf of Mexico this morning will deliver some much-needed relief from heat and humidity over the next few days.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, September 9 (WAFB)

Although high temperatures will continue to top out in the upper 80s over the next several days, the lower humidity will result in a noticeable change when outdoors.

Most notable though will be our morning lows which are expected to reach the low to mid 60s on Friday and Saturday mornings. We also expect to stay rain-free through Saturday.

By Sunday, Gulf moisture will make a comeback, resulting in increasing humidity and a return of rain chances. Scattered showers and t-storms can be expected to close out the weekend, with rain chances around 40%, and highs topping out in the upper 80s.

Next week’s forecast points toward the return of a somewhat more active pattern as tropical moisture gets funneled northward between high pressure to our east and a tropical disturbance to our west.

That disturbance does have some potential for development, with early signs pointing toward the most likely area to be directly impacted by any area of low pressure being Texas. However, plenty of moisture will reside on its eastern flank, leading to scattered showers and t-storms through the week. There is also some potential for locally heavy rainfall, with that threat currently looking greatest to our west, but we’ll closely monitor trends.

Speaking of that disturbance, it is currently located in the western Caribbean near Central America, but is expected to move into the Bay of Campeche over the weekend. The National Hurricane Center is giving it a 20% chance of development over the next 5 days as of the 1 a.m. Thursday outlook.

Elsewhere, Tropical Storm Mindy formed Wednesday afternoon and shortly thereafter made landfall near Apalachicola, Florida. As of 4 a.m. Thursday, it’s a tropical depression located over southern Georgia and will be headed eastward into the western Atlantic. Heavy rainfall along its path will be its primary threat until it emerges over the waters of the Atlantic.

Farther out in the Atlantic, Larry is still a hurricane, with max winds of 100 mph as of the 4 a.m. Thursday advisory. Larry is passing east of Bermuda but could threaten Newfoundland by the weekend, where tropical storm and hurricane watches are now posted.

Finally, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring a tropical wave expected to emerge from Africa over the next couple of days. That wave is given a 50% chance of development as of the 1 a.m. Thursday outlook.

