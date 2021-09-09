BRPD searching for robbery suspect

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is currently searching for a suspect wanted for simple robbery.

According to officials, the suspect robbed the Family Dollar Store on Florida Boulevard.

BRPD is searching for a robbery suspect. (BRPD)

The suspect entered the store on August 27, around 1:30 p.m. As the store employee was opening the cash register to complete a transaction for another customer, the suspect reached across the counter grabbing the money from the register.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is urged to contact the Robbery Division at 389-3845 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

