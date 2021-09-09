BRPD: Arrest suspect in connection with the death of 44-year-old in July

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Detectives with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Task Force has arrested Christopher Bacon, 44.

Investigators believe that Bacon is connected in the shooting death of Larry Winfrey, along with two others that were injured on July 28.

Bacon was booked in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

According to authorities, the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 100 block of North 13th Street on July 28.

Investigators said Winfrey, 33, along with two other male victims, a 48-year-old and a 76-year-old were gathered around the front porch when shots were fired from a passing vehicle.

Police have confirmed, Winfrey died from his injuries at the scene.

The two other victims were transported to a local hospital with reported non-life-threatening injuries.

