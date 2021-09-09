Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Beatings, buried videos a pattern at Louisiana State Police

Louisiana State Police footage
Louisiana State Police footage
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (AP) — As the Louisiana State Police reel from the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene — a case blown open this year by long-withheld video of troopers stunning, punching and dragging the Black motorist — an Associated Press investigation has revealed it is part of a pattern of violence shrouded in secrecy.

An AP review of investigative records and newly obtained videos identified at least a dozen cases in which troopers or bosses ignored or concealed evidence of beatings, deflected blame and impeded efforts to root out misconduct.

The revelations come as civil rights leaders seek a federal investigation into potential systemic racism in the state police.

Read the Full AP report.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Ida: August 30 - 4 a.m.
Ida now a tropical storm as it moves into Mississippi
Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Tracking Center
Governor Edwards provides an update on Hurricane Ida on Saturday, August 28.
Hurricane Ida will be ‘strongest storm’ to hit Louisiana since 1850s, governor warns
Hurricane Ida UPDATE - 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27
Hurricane Ida expected to become Cat. 4 before reaching Louisiana
School Bus
School closures, reopenings after Ida

Latest News

FEMA will be granting Louisiana $3.6 million for hurricane preparedness here in Louisiana.
FEMA offers one-on-one help for Livingston residents
Governor John Bel Edwards (Source: WAFB)
Gov. Edwards to give update on state’s response to Hurricane Ida Thursday
EBR Metro Council unanimously approves temporary moratorium on new development in flood hazard...
EBR Metro Council unanimously approves temporary moratorium on new development in flood hazard areas
Updates expected from Governor Edwards today
Updates expected from Governor Edwards today