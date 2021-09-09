Ask the Expert
Ascension Parish residents can bring storm debris to Lamar-Dixon

By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The following information is from Ascension Parish Government.

ASCENSION, La. (WAFB) - Ascension Parish Government is offering parish residents the opportunity to bring their vegetative storm debris to Lamar-Dixon Expo Center for disposal.

The contractor working for the parish will not pick up vegetative debris if it is in black plastic bags. Lamar-Dixon will accept it in this condition.

“I have said repeatedly that government should be helping with recovery, not hindering it,” said Parish President Clint Cointment. “We want to provide as much help as we can so people can recover from Hurricane Ida and return to their normal lives.”

President Cointment worked out an arrangement with Trash Rangers, an Ascension Parish based waste disposal company, to accept the debris. Trash Rangers also accepted normal household garbage at no fee in the days immediately following the storm.

To drop off debris, residents should enter Lamar-Dixon through the rear entrance from Ashland Road and follow the signage. The service starts today and is open from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. seven days a week.

To drop off debris, residents should enter Lamar-Dixon through the rear entrance from Ashland Road and follow the signage.(Ascension Parish)

