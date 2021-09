LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - The 21st Judicial District Court will resume normal operations beginning Monday, September 13, 2021.

Officials from the 21st JDC say all court will proceed as scheduled.

Visit www.21stjdc.org for information regarding court dates between August 30 and September 10.

