Washington Parish man arrested for interfering with linemen at work

Billy R. Crain, 60, was taken into custody for impairing their work and creating a dangerous situation.
Billy R. Crain, 60, was taken into custody for impairing their work and creating a dangerous situation. Deputies say that Crain became belligerent and refused to comply with authorities. He physically resisted but was subdued, restrained, and placed under arrest.(Washington Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WASHINGTON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Deputies arrested a Washington Parish man this week for interfering with linemen trying to restore power to the area.

Billy R. Crain, 60, was taken into custody for impairing their work and creating a dangerous situation. Deputies say that Crain became belligerent and refused to comply with authorities. He physically resisted but was subdued, restrained, and placed under arrest.

Crain was booked into the Washington Parish Jail on charges of unauthorized entry of critical infrastructure, criminal mischief, resisting an officer, and three counts of public intimidation.

“Such behavior is not only foolish but also dangerous,” stated Sheriff Randy Seal. “While electrical linemen are working hard to restore electricity to parish residences, the last thing they need is an amateur interfering with their work and creating danger for them. I applaud all of our linemen and other utility workers who have put in long hours under very difficult circumstances.”

