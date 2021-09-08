Ask the Expert
Tropical Storm Mindy forms in Gulf near Florida Panhandle

Tropical Storm Mindy formed in the northeast Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday afternoon, the...
Tropical Storm Mindy formed in the northeast Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center said.(Source: National Hurricane Center)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Mindy has formed in the northeast Gulf of Mexico, prompting forecasters to issue a tropical storm warning for part of the Florida Panhandle.

Mindy could cause as much as 6 inches of rainfall across the Florida Panhandle and portions of southern Georgia and South Carolina through Thursday morning.

The tropical storm warning is in effect from Mexico Beach, Florida, to the Steinhatchee River to the east.

The storm on Wednesday evening was about 90 miles west-southwest of Apalachicola, Florida, and moving northeast at 21 mph with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

