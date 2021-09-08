Ask the Expert
Southern returns to practice after season-opening loss

By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After opening the season with a 55-3 loss at FBS member, Troy, Southern’s worst defeat in 13 years, the Jaguars figure to have much better success this weekend when they play their home opener against Division II school, Myles College.

The Jags are hoping to build some confidence and iron out the kinks before the SWAC opener against Mississippi Valley State in Jackson the following weekend.

Head coach Jason Rollins and the Jags were back on the practice field Tuesday afternoon.

Rollins is hoping for a big home crowd at Mumford Stadium on Saturday, something the Jags haven’t seen in roughly a year and a half.

After opening the season with a loss at Troy, the Jaguars figure to have much better success
