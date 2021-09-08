Ask the Expert
Source: Saints trade for Texans cornerback Bradley Roby

Source: Saints trade for CB Bradley Roby. (AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman)
Source: Saints trade for CB Bradley Roby. (AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman)(Jonathan Bachman | AP)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints traded with the Texans for cornerback Bradley Roby, league sources confirm to FOX 8 Sports. Compensation for the deal has not been disclosed.

Roby, 29, spent the last two seasons in Houston after playing his first five seasons in Denver. He has ten career interceptions with one in 2020.

A move to add a starting cornerback has been discussed all offseason and camp. Roby fills that need. However, Roby will not be available in week one while he serves a suspension.

