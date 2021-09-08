‘She knew she had to take responsibility for her kid.’ Sister of mom arrested for negligent homicide in drowning death of 2-year-old speaks out

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The aunt of the 2-year-old boy that was found dead in an apartment complex on Monday, Sept. 6 is speaking out.

Berkelin Scott Jr. (known as BJ) was found drowned in the pool of The Reserve at White Oak apartment complex on South Harrells Ferry Road, after an hours long search.

The Sheriff’s Office arrested the toddler’s mom, 30-year-old Kiarra Holmes, on a negligent homicide charge.

Arrest records say Holmes violated statutes, by ‘improperly supervising her two-year-old child who died as a result of her criminal negligence.’

Balloons and a stuffed animal sat outside the pool on Monday for BJ.

Arrest records also show that Holmes confirmed Scott Jr. had left the apartment ‘numerous times.’ But they usually caught the child as he ‘got to the bottom of the stairs.’

Records also say Holmes claims ‘she was in her bedroom the entire day and the victim was in the living room with her cellphone. The Accused stated it was her responsibility to watch the victim, but he has free rein of the house. After realizing the victim was missing at approximately 1400 hours, she searched with her boyfriend and contacted EBRSO for assistance.’

“People throughout the apartment complex, who said that they had seen the child on different days and in different areas, by himself,” said Casey Hicks, public information officer for the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The aunt the child and sister of the mother behind bars is heartbroken, over what has happened to her family.

“I really don’t know what happened. We kept looking for him, from sunup to sundown. We looked for him from around 1:50 that evening, all the way to 8 something that night. We didn’t find him until dang near 9 o’ clock that night. I really don’t know. I’m just speechless,” said Tay Holmes, aunt of the victim.

When asked about the arrest of her sister Kiarra, this is what she had to say.

“She never thought she was going to go to jail. But she knew she had to take responsibility for her kid. So, she put her fear to the side, and stood up for herself as a woman, as a mother. And you can’t do nothing but respect that,” said Holmes.

But there are new questions about how the child got into one of the neglected pools in the complex.

Some neighbors told WAFB, there’s been holes in the fence around the pool for a while now.

On Tuesday, WAFB saw pallets were put up by the complex, to cover the holes in the gate which surrounds the nasty pool. So, no other child can possibly get through.

WAFB’s Lester Duhe’ went inside the front office of the apartment complex, looking for answers about the broken fence around the swimming pool.

A representative told him, “they had comment,” and “it’s a tragic situation.”

“We just asking for prayers, hope, and love, that’s it. Nothing negative,” said Holmes.

The coroner will determine the exact cause of death.

The mom is still behind bars. The family is working to get her bonded out and hire an attorney.

“This is such a tragic loss of an innocent baby,” Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said. “Our deputies and many others searched for hours, and we were so hopeful that he was safe somewhere. This outcome is heartbreaking. My prayers go out to family, friends and all those that loved him.”

The case is still under investigation.

