REPORT: Former LSU Tiger Tre’ Bradford rejoins the program

LSU running back Tre' Bradford (8) during a game against the Ole Miss Rebels at Tiger Stadium...
LSU running back Tre' Bradford (8) during a game against the Ole Miss Rebels at Tiger Stadium on Dec. 19, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La.
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers got a much-needed boost to their backfield on Tuesday, Sept. 7 as former Oklahoma Sooner and Tiger Tre’ Bradford enrolled in class at LSU and rejoined the Tigers, according to 247Sports Billy Embody.

The former four-star running back out of Lancaster, Texas was part of LSU’s 2020 signing class and last season carried the ball 10 times, for 58 yards. 53 yards came against Ole Miss. Bradford also caught 3 passes for 13 yards and had a touchdown reception in the Tigers upset win against Florida.

Bradford decided to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal during the off-season. The Tigers struggled in their 38-27 loss to UCLA only rushing for 49 yards on 25 carries. He joins an LSU backfield that features Ty-Davis Price who got most of the workload against the Bruins, an injured John Emery Jr. and four-star signees Armoni Goodwin and Corey Kiner as well as walk-on Josh Williams.

