Metro Council unanimously approves temporary moratorium on new development in flood hazard areas

WAFB FILE photo of high water near Siegen Lane on May 17, 2021
WAFB FILE photo of high water near Siegen Lane on May 17, 2021(Michelle Jahrig)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council unanimously approved a temporary, one-year moratorium for new land development for specified projects within defined special flood hazard areas at a meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 8.

The moratorium also provides for enhanced drainage design requirements within the special flood hazard areas, for a period of twelve months beginning on Sept. 18.

Officials say the moratorium is meant to establish revised development standards in conjunction with the delivery of the parishwide Stormwater Master Plan.

This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this story when more information is available.

