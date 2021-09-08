LSU women’s basketball announces schedule for 2021-22 season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU women’s basketball has announced thier schedule for the 2021-2022 season.

This will be head coach Kim Mulkey’s first season leading the Tigers.

The announcement came on Wednesday, September 8.

The schedule will feature 16 home games along with two home exhibition games prior to the start of the season.

Exhibitions, against Langston on Saturday, October 30, and Loyola on Thursday, November 4 will be free for fans to attend.

Coach Mulkey will make her LSU debut on Tuesday, November 9 when the Tigers host Nicholls for an 11 a.m. CT showdown. The game will serve as the Tigers’ annual field trip game where LSU will host elementary and middle school kids from Baton Rouge and the surrounding parishes.

LSU will spend Thanksgiving in San Juan, Puerto Rico at the San Juan Shootout. The Tigers will have two games in the capitol city of Puerto Rico, beginning with New Mexico State on Friday, November 26 at 1:30 p.m. CT. The following day LSU will face Missouri State at 11:15 a.m., a team that made a Sweet 16 run last season.

