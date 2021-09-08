Louisiana’s Fall 2021 elections rescheduled due to Hurricane Ida

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana’s fall elections have been rescheduled due to the devastation caused by Hurricane Ida.

Louisiana Sec. of State Kyle Ardoin says Gov. John Bel Edwards agreed with his recommendation to move the Oct. 9 elections to Nov. 13 and the Nov. 13 elections to Dec. 11.

“This will allow our staff and local partners more time to properly prepare for a statewide election while ensuring the integrity of our election processes and that our voters’ traditional voting habits are as undisturbed as possible,” Sec. Ardoin said.

Further announcements including an emergency certification and election-related deadlines are forthcoming.

