Livingston Parish announces which schools to reopen, weekend athletic events

LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - – Livingston Parish School Superintendent Joe Murphy announced today (Sept. 8) those school sites that will reopen to student attendance on Friday, Sept. 10, following eight days of closure because of damage caused by Hurricane Ida that made landfall on Aug. 29.

“We are pleased to announce that 36 of 49 school sites have been restored to a fully functioning status for our students and employees, and they will reopen this Friday,” Murphy said. “Those reopened campuses will allow nearly 80 percent of our students to return to learning this week. Our enrollment counts show 20,706 students will have a campus to return to this Friday.”

“It is our priority to ensure our campuses are safe, that they have clean water and basic Internet and phone service, and that the busses servicing those schools have safe and accessible routes,” Murphy said. “While not every campus in our system is able to open at this time, we want to begin getting as many students as we can back in the classroom.”

Those Livingston Parish schools reopening on Friday, Sept. 10, include:

· Denham Springs High School

· Denham Springs Freshmen

· Denham Springs Junior

· Denham Springs Elementary

· Denham Springs STEM and Robotics Center

· Doyle High

· Doyle Elementary

· Eastside Elementary

· Freshwater Elementary

· Gray’s Creek Elementary

· Juban Parc Junior High

· Juban Parc Elementary

· Levi Milton Elementary

· Lewis Vincent Elementary

· LPLTC Virtual

· Livingston Virtual

· Live Oak High School

· Live Oak Junior High

· Live Oak Middle

· Live Oak Elementary

· North Corbin Junior High

· North Corbin Elementary

· North Live Oak Elementary

· Northside Elementary

· Pathways/Adult Ed/ ELEC

· Pine Ridge

· Seventh Ward Elementary

· South Fork Elementary

· South Live Oak Elementary

· South Walker Elementary

· Southside Elementary

· Southside Junior High

· Walker High

· Walker Junior High

· Walker Elementary

· Westside Junior High

Murphy noted that school principals, central office employees and some custodial staff returned to work on Tuesday (Sept. 7) to assess the status of the campuses and provide cleaning and oversight of repair efforts. All employees on the afore mentioned sites will return to work tomorrow (Sept. 9) to prepare for the reopening for students on Friday (Sept. 10).

Those Livingston Parish schools currently remaining closed include:

· Albany Lower Elementary

· Albany Upper Elementary

· Albany Middle School

· Albany High School

· Frost School

· Maurepas School

· Springfield Elementary

· Springfield Middle School

· Springfield High School

· CABS Center

· French Settlement Elementary

· French Settlement High

· Holden

“Most of the campuses that are not able to open are on the east side of our parish where much of the fury from Hurricane Ida was at its worst,” Murphy said. “We are making daily status assessments to determine full functionality and will be making announcements as each school is determined to be safe for students to return.

“In the meantime, we encourage the families of those worst affected communities to remain safe during this extended recovery time,” he said.

Livingston Parish School Superintendent Joe Murphy announced today (Sept. 8) several high school athletic competitions that will be held this weekend. They include:

Albany High School

Sept 10 – 7 p.m. Football – Albany vs. St. Michael at Walker Stadium

Denham Spring High School

Sept 9-11 – Volleyball tournament at Dutchtown Times (TBD)

Sept 10 – 8 a.m. Cross Country meet at Highland Road Park (Baton Rouge)

Sept 10 – 7 p.m. Football -- East Iberville at Denham Springs Yellow Jacket Stadium

Live Oak High School

Sept 10 – 7 p.m. Football – Live Oak at Pearl River Central (Miss.)

Sept 11 – 1 p.m. & 4:30 p.m. Volleyball at Live Oak Gym

Springfield High School

Sept 10 – 7 p.m. Football – Springfield vs. Broadmoor at Woodlawn High School

Walker High School

Sept 9 – 6 p.m. Volleyball -- Central at Walker

Sept 10 – 8 a.m. Cross Country meet at Highland Road Park (Baton Rouge)

Sept 10 – 6 p.m. Football – Walker vs. St. Amant at Dutchtown High School

“We want to thank our local leaders for working with our schools to make these competition events possible,” Murphy said. “We want to remind our students and parents that a nightly curfew ordinance is still in effect, and that exceptions are being made to allow for our evening games. We would ask that you enjoy the games, but please be respectful of travel limitations and be safe.”

