A little more rain possible today before relief arrives

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Scattered showers and t-storms remain possible today as a cool front approaches from the north. Most stay dry through the morning, with a few showers and storms developing by afternoon.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, September 8 (WAFB)

Rain chances today are posted at 30%-40%, with highs reaching the upper 80s in most neighborhoods.

Heat will continue to be a danger in areas without electricity and for those spending extending periods outdoors working on storm recovery. A Heat Advisory is in effect from 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. in those areas.

The good news is that the cold front will move through Wednesday night, ushering in a slight taste of fall to end the week.

Humidity will be noticeably lower by Thursday, but highs will still reach the upper 80s. You’ll really notice the difference on Friday and Saturday mornings as lows dip into the low to mid 60s. And while highs will continue to reach the upper 80s on Friday and Saturday, lower humidity will keep things feeling rather nice.

Humidity and rain chances will make a comeback by Sunday as tropical moisture begins surging inland from the Gulf of Mexico. Sunday’s rain chances are posted at 30%, with a noticeable increase in humidity making it more comfortable outdoors once again. The heat index will also become a bit more of an issue from Sunday into early next week for any areas still dealing with power outages.

The extended outlook points toward scattered showers and t-storms through much of next week, with typically warm and humid weather in place for mid-September.

In the tropics, Larry continues to move over the open Atlantic. Max winds are listed at 115 mph as of the 4 a.m. Wednesday advisory. Larry is expected to stay east of Bermuda, but could eventually track near Newfoundland as a hurricane and then to near Greenland as a strong non-tropical low.

The area of disturbed weather in the Gulf of Mexico remains somewhat poorly organized this morning, but it may have a brief window to become a tropical depression or minimal tropical storm before reaching Florida late tonight or early Thursday. An additional opportunity for development may occur once it moves across Florida into the western Atlantic. Development chances are listed at 50% as of the 1 a.m. Wednesday outlook. The disturbance poses no direct threat to Louisiana.

