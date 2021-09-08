Lawsuit filed over ‘horrific and inhumane’ conditions at nursing home evacuation warehouse where 7 died

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A class-action lawsuit has been filed against Bob Dean and the seven nursing homes he owns after seven residents died during evacuation ahead of Hurricane Ida.

The lawsuit says nursing home residents “endured horrific and inhumane conditions” due to negligence on Dean’s part.

Over 850 nursing home residents were evacuated to Dean’s warehouse in Independence, La. Seven residents died. At least four of the deaths were declared storm-related by the parish coroner.

Residents cried for help, were forced to lay on mattresses, went without proper medical care or air conditioning for days, the suit claims.

Fox 8 spoke with one evacuee who said she had no choice but to urinate on herself because she was physically unable to get to the bathroom.

Evacuation plans from the seven nursing homes that had licenses revoked showed they claimed to be prepared for a large evacuation with plans for supplies and food, but the Louisiana Department of Health and families of those evacuated ahead of Hurricane Ida disagree.

LDH took action against the seven nursing homes on Tuesday, after conditions were found to be deteriorating at a warehouse being used as a shelter one week prior following the landfall of Hurricane Ida. The warehouse was owned by the same man that owned all seven nursing homes, businessman Bob Dean.

Tangipahoa Parish officials said they were only aware of a few hundred that were planned to be housed at the warehouse, but that number grew to more than 800.

