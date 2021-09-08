Ask the Expert
Ida recovery resources for EBR Parish residents

Hurricane Ida caused some damage in East Baton Rouge, knocking down trees and limbs. This was...
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome says residents of East Baton Rouge Parish who have been affected by Hurricane Ida should apply for disaster assistance.

East Baton Rouge Parish is currently approved for Individual Assistance, Expedited Rental Assistance, Critical Needs Assistance, Transitional Sheltering Assistance, and Generator and Chainsaw reimbursement, Mayor Broome says.

Residents should apply for disaster assistance through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) by visiting disasterassistance.gov or by calling (800) 621-3362; TTY: (800) 242-7585.

East Baton Rouge Parish residents can pre-register for Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (DSNAP); pre-registration will speed up the application process that determines final eligibility after DSNAP is authorized. DSNAP pre-registration can be completed at dcfs.la.gov/page/dsnap.

LSU gymnastics releases 2022 schedule
LSU women’s basketball announces schedule for 2021-22 season
School closures, reopenings after Ida
Louisiana’s Fall 2021 elections rescheduled due to Hurricane Ida